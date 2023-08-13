“No player is bigger than the club” – Leeds United player wants out and Daniel Farke is happy to let him leave

Helder Costa has reportedly let Leeds United know that he wants to leave the club.

This has been confirmed by the club manager Daniel Farke as reported by BBC journalist Adam Pope.

The manager confirmed that the player wants to leave and that the club are happy for him to leave.

Farke also stated that no player is bigger than the club and that those players who don’t want to be at Leeds will not train with the main group.

Things seem to be falling apart at Leeds. Player refusing to play is never a good look for the manager or the club.

Wilfried Gnonto ruled himself out of contention for the match against Birmingham after being told he would not be sold. And it seems that Sinisterra has done the same.

However, Leeds United’s travelling supporters made themselves perfectly heard on Saturday afternoon as they asserted that “If you refuse to play, then don’t come back.”

 

