Helder Costa has reportedly let Leeds United know that he wants to leave the club.

This has been confirmed by the club manager Daniel Farke as reported by BBC journalist Adam Pope.

The manager confirmed that the player wants to leave and that the club are happy for him to leave.

Farke also stated that no player is bigger than the club and that those players who don’t want to be at Leeds will not train with the main group.

DF: Won’t expand on Sinisterra’s unavailability after being asked if it was a Gnonto situation.

Asked about Perkins absence he says he’d rather have less subs if people don’t show in training. Wants a fully committed group.

Costa wants out & club happy for him to go. #LUFC — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 12, 2023

Adamant that players who don’t want to be here will not train with main group. “No player is bigger than the club.”

Says the job is exactly how he envisaged. It’s tough but he knew it could be like this. — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 12, 2023

Things seem to be falling apart at Leeds. Player refusing to play is never a good look for the manager or the club.

Wilfried Gnonto ruled himself out of contention for the match against Birmingham after being told he would not be sold. And it seems that Sinisterra has done the same.

However, Leeds United’s travelling supporters made themselves perfectly heard on Saturday afternoon as they asserted that “If you refuse to play, then don’t come back.”