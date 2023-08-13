Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are exploring a number of options in their pursuit of a replacement for long-serving striker Harry Kane this summer.

According to sources close to CaughtOffside, three names on Spurs’ list include:

Porto’s Mehdi Taremi

Lille’s Jonathan David

Gent’s Gift Orban

The opening name on that list was one of the preferred profiles selected by the club’s recruitment team, though the Primeira Liga attacker has, for now, been put on the back burner.

As things currently stand, Tottenham no longer consider the Iranian a top priority, with other opportunities in the market being explored.

Postecoglou’s men do remain well-informed on the situation of David and it’s understood that the player not only wishes to make a leap to a big club but could also do so if Lille receive a suitable offer.

The Canadian’s price-tag has been set at £55m. The London-based outfit have approached Lille to confirm details of a potential deal but an official bid is yet to arise.

On the front of Orban, Gent have made it abundantly clear over how much will be required to prise the Nigerian away from the Belgian top-flight – only offers of at least £25.8m will be seriously considered.

Tottenham’s interest in the striker is understood to be very real and the player has jumped up their shortlist in terms of priority.

It’s expected that Spurs will come up with a first concrete move for the player in the coming days.

In terms of how the money gained in the Kane sale will be reinvested, CaughtOffside understands that the funds will not be fully reinvested back into the squad in light of Tottenahm’s lack of European football this year.

One thing that is clear: a top level striker will not be arriving in the English capital this summer. Instead, in line with the aforementioned names on the club’s shortlist, it’s far more likely that a more promising option in that position will be acquired.

That mission has been partly accomplished with the signing of Alejo Veliz. Plus, the club won’t feel inclined to spend a great deal given how much they have already invested in Richarlison.