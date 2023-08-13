Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are exploring a number of options in their pursuit of a replacement for long-serving striker Harry Kane this summer.
According to sources close to CaughtOffside, three names on Spurs’ list include:
- Porto’s Mehdi Taremi
- Lille’s Jonathan David
- Gent’s Gift Orban
The opening name on that list was one of the preferred profiles selected by the club’s recruitment team, though the Primeira Liga attacker has, for now, been put on the back burner.
As things currently stand, Tottenham no longer consider the Iranian a top priority, with other opportunities in the market being explored.
Postecoglou’s men do remain well-informed on the situation of David and it’s understood that the player not only wishes to make a leap to a big club but could also do so if Lille receive a suitable offer.
The Canadian’s price-tag has been set at £55m. The London-based outfit have approached Lille to confirm details of a potential deal but an official bid is yet to arise.
On the front of Orban, Gent have made it abundantly clear over how much will be required to prise the Nigerian away from the Belgian top-flight – only offers of at least £25.8m will be seriously considered.
Tottenham’s interest in the striker is understood to be very real and the player has jumped up their shortlist in terms of priority.
It’s expected that Spurs will come up with a first concrete move for the player in the coming days.
In terms of how the money gained in the Kane sale will be reinvested, CaughtOffside understands that the funds will not be fully reinvested back into the squad in light of Tottenahm’s lack of European football this year.
One thing that is clear: a top level striker will not be arriving in the English capital this summer. Instead, in line with the aforementioned names on the club’s shortlist, it’s far more likely that a more promising option in that position will be acquired.
That mission has been partly accomplished with the signing of Alejo Veliz. Plus, the club won’t feel inclined to spend a great deal given how much they have already invested in Richarlison.
Orban or Jonathan David I would be happy with. But what worries me is the fact all the decent defenders we’re linked with are now being snapped up by other clubs. If we get Lenglet back, It’s over for me. No more supporting the club!!!
Typical Spurs. Levy knew Kane was leaving when he bought Richarlison, not realising how bad he is. Then we ignored our defensive problems leaving us with Dier as cover when Romero gets suspended- and we know he will get at least 2 red cards and a hatful of yellows. Also we spent a fortune on Porro who comes with a reputation for being a useless defender. We buy a cheap, ordinary keeper and are supposed to be elated? After 62 years supporting Spurs I’ve given up.
Jay and Vic are spot on,I despair seeing Lenglet linked with Spurs. If Lenglet was a top 4 defender do you think that Barca would sell him, he was part of the worst Barca defence 2 years ago.It only improved when he was sent to Spurs on loan. Porro will improve, but Richarlson and Romero will spend more time on the injury and suspension list then playing. Our recruitment team need sacking, but with Levy incharge of transfers (only his cronies claim his innocence) we have no chance.. The arguement that we have a top rate stadium and training facility can only be supported by having a top rate team proving it . The only thing that ENIC have achieved is a bulging property folio.,read the statement made yesterday from the THST.