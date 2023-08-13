According to Daily Mail, Leeds United are facing fresh interest from Premier League side Bournemouth for midfielder Tyler Adams after his move to Chelsea collapsed.

In the latest print version of the newspaper, it is reported that they may revive their interest in the American but will face stiff competition as the player has a number of clubs interested in signing him.

He was on the verge of signing for Chelsea after the Blues triggered his release clause. Adams even had his medical done and spoken to the media before out of the blue Chelsea backed out of the deal.

It is speculated that Chelsea backing out of the deal has much to do with Liverpool’s attempt to hijack the deal for Moises Caicedo. Due to FFP regulations they could not outbid Liverpool’s £111m bid but could be able to after backing out their £20m deal for Adams.

Alternatively, there are reports that Chelsea’s decision might have been influenced by concerns about Adams’ hamstring injury.

Regardless of the reasons, the situation underscores the intense competition for promising talents like Adams, who showcased his prowess during a remarkable debut season with Leeds United.