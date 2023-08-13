Rio Ferdinand tips ‘important’ Arsenal star to emulate Mo Salah’s goalscoring numbers

Rio Ferdinand has high hopes for Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal winger was one of the only players in the Premier League to reach double figures for goals and assists last season, and after netting an opening-day beauty against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the young Englishman has picked up right where he left off.

And praising the 21-year-old, as well as comparing his output to what Mohamed Salah regularly achieves, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes it is only a matter of time before Arsenal’s number seven matches the world-class Egypt international.

“You’ve got to remember Salah was hitting late 20s, 30 goals a season consistently. He’s got to get to that, I think he will,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

“I think his importance to the team is the big thing. He is so important to this Arsenal team, one of if not the most important player in this team.

“I think if you’re going to talk about the top right-wingers in the world, he’s in the top three without a question of doubt for me.”

There won’t be a single Arsenal fan out there who disagrees with Ferdinand’s assessment and prediction. Despite making his breakthrough as a left wing-back, Saka, now a fully established right-sided winger, has undoubtedly been the driving force behind Mikel Arteta’s recent revolution.

And already valued at a whopping £120 million (TM), as well as having an active contract that is not set to expire until 2027, the Gunners’ future with Saka leading their attack certainly seems bright.