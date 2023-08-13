Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Football Insider claims that the two London clubs could make their mo The 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether the two London clubs can agree on a deal to sign him.

Gallagher struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge last season and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

If the likes of Tottenham and West Ham can promise him regular football, the player could be tempted to join them.

Tottenham need to bring in central midfield reinforcements, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ends up leaving the club. The 23-year-old will add defensive cover and work rate to the Tottenham midfield.

Gallagher has previously shown that he is good enough to start regularly in the Premier League and he was excellent during his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Similarly, West Ham need to bring in midfield reinforcements after the departure of Declan Rice.

Both clubs could provide Gallagher with the platform he needs right now and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

According to reports, Newcastle were keen on signing the player as well but Tottenham and West Ham are now the only clubs involved in the transfer battle.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs formalise their interest with an official approach in the next few days.