Tottenham submit verbal offer to sign 20-goal star, club demanding in excess of €30m

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of Gift Orban from Belgian club KAA Gent.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, talks are currently ongoing between Tottenham and the Belgian club through intermediaries.

Spurs have reportedly offered €27 million verbally but the Belgian outfit are holding out for a fee in excess of €30 million. An official bid from the London club is expected to be submitted next week.

Orban is regarded as one of the most talented young attacking players around Europe right now and he scored 20 goals across all competitions last season.

Tottenham have sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a striker.

Tottenham will have to replace the England international adequately and they might need to bring in multiple attacking signings in order to fill the void left by him.

Kane was more than just a goalscorer, and his playmaking abilities will be missed as well.

Orban has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League goalscorer and the opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for him.

Talks still ongoing between #Tottenham Hotspurs & #KAAGent through intermediaries for Gift Orban. #Spurs already offered orally about 27M€ as of now but the Belgian officials wants to increase the price to 30M€ + add ons. As revealed last Monday, an written offer should…

It would be a major step up in his career and regular football in the Premier League would accelerate his development.

The newly appointed Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou prefers a free-flowing style of attacking football and he has a reputation for getting the best out of his players.

He could be the ideal manager to nurture Orban into an established forward in the coming seasons.