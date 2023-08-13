Transfer news: Neymar tempted by Saudi move, Man United make contact for Bayern Munich defender, Real Madrid sign Chelsea star & more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

Charles de Ketelaere will join Atalanta on loan from AC Milan. Milan will receive a loan fee and there is an option to buy attached to the transfer.

Arsenal

Arsenal want a permanent deal for Kieran Tierney but Real Sociedad keep making offer for a loan. Negotiations will continue next week in order to reach an agreement as it remains an open race to other clubs too – click here for more.

Barcelona

Next week will be crucial for Joao Cancelo ’s move from Man City to Barcelona. Talks are ongoing with all parties involved.

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has officially been announced as a Bayern Munich player. The striker will wear the number nine in Munich.

Manchester United have contacted Bayern Munich over a deal for Benjamin Pavard . The player wants to leave and start a new chapter in his career.

Botafogo

Diego Costa has signed for Botafogo on a free transfer after leaving Wolves in June.

Brighton

Moisés Caicedo’s contract agreement with Chelsea is valid until June 2031 – there is an option of an extra year attached. Both Chelsea and Brighton are working to get the deal done soon.

Chelsea

Fulham

Fulham have signed Adama Traore on a free transfer.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray have agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes but the player currently favours a move to Roma. The player is waiting for Roma to make contact with PSG.

Inter Milan

Union Berlin have reached an agreement worth €15m with Inter for Robin Gosens.

Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Carlos Augusto from Monza. The deal is worth €13m plus add-ons.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Manchester United have contacted Bayern Munich over a deal for Benjamin Pavard. The player wants to leave and start a new chapter in his career – for more on this deal click here.

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their Ligue1 game with Lorient on Saturday.

Neymar is tempted by Saudi Arabia move after a very big offer arrived – more info here.

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Arsenal want a permanent deal for Kieran Tierney but Real Sociedad keep making offer for a loan. Negotiations will continue next week in order to reach an agreement as it remains an open race to other clubs too.

Roma

Tottenham