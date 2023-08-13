Transfer news: Neymar tempted by Saudi move, Man United make contact for Bayern Munich defender, Real Madrid sign Chelsea star & more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!
- Neymar tempted by Saudi Arabia move as deal moves to advanced stages
- Chelsea want Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
- Man United want Bayern Munich star to replace Harry Maguire
AC Milan
- Charles de Ketelaere will join Atalanta on loan from AC Milan. Milan will receive a loan fee and there is an option to buy attached to the transfer.
Arsenal
- Arsenal want a permanent deal for Kieran Tierney but Real Sociedad keep making offer for a loan. Negotiations will continue next week in order to reach an agreement as it remains an open race to other clubs too – click here for more.
- Marquinhos has joined Nantes on loan from Arsenal.
Barcelona
- Next week will be crucial for Joao Cancelo’s move from Man City to Barcelona. Talks are ongoing with all parties involved.
- Barcelona could try to re-activate a João Félix deal in the next few weeks if Neymar doesn’t join.
- Ousmane Dembélé is officially a PSG player after completing a €50.4m move from Barcelona. The player has signed a contract until 2028.
Bayern Munich
- Harry Kane has officially been announced as a Bayern Munich player. The striker will wear the number nine in Munich.
- Manchester United have contacted Bayern Munich over a deal for Benjamin Pavard. The player wants to leave and start a new chapter in his career.
Botafogo
- Diego Costa has signed for Botafogo on a free transfer after leaving Wolves in June.
Brighton
- Moisés Caicedo’s contract agreement with Chelsea is valid until June 2031 – there is an option of an extra year attached. Both Chelsea and Brighton are working to get the deal done soon.
Chelsea
- Chelsea want Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge for the Liverpool match on Sunday – click for more info.
- Chelsea will enter the market for a new goalkeeper following Kepa’s departure to Madrid.
Fulham
- Fulham have signed Adama Traore on a free transfer.
Galatasaray
- Galatasaray have agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes but the player currently favours a move to Roma. The player is waiting for Roma to make contact with PSG.
Inter Milan
- Union Berlin have reached an agreement worth €15m with Inter for Robin Gosens.
- Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Carlos Augusto from Monza. The deal is worth €13m plus add-ons.
Manchester City
Manchester United
- Manchester United have contacted Bayern Munich over a deal for Benjamin Pavard. The player wants to leave and start a new chapter in his career – for more on this deal click here.
Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their Ligue1 game with Lorient on Saturday.
- Neymar is tempted by Saudi Arabia move after a very big offer arrived – more info here.
Real Madrid
- Another blow for Real Madrid as Eder Militão left Saturday night’s match with Athletic Club in tears due to a knee injury. The player will undergo medical tests soon to clarify the extent of the injury.
Real Sociedad
- Real Sociedad are closing in on the final details of the Arsen Zakharyan deal. The player will cost €13m plus add-ons.
Roma
- Galatasaray have agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes but the player currently favours a move to AS Roma. The player is waiting for Roma to make contact with PSG.
- Rennes are set to sign Nemanja Matić from AS Roma for a fee worth €3m.
Tottenham
- Son Heung-min has been named as the new Tottenham captain following the exits of Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane.