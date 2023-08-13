(Video) Axel Disasi scores important debut Chelsea goal vs. Liverpool

Axel Disasi has become the latest player to score a goal on his debut.

After fans saw Sandro Tonali and Moussa Diaby net for Newcastle United and Aston Villa during their respective club debuts during Saturday afternoon’s opening weekend of Premier League fixtures, Disasi, formerly of AS Monaco, has replicated for Chelsea on the same occasion.

Falling behind following an excellent goal from Luis Diaz, Chelsea knew they needed a quick response, and arguably one of the Blues’ unlikeliest players has proven to be the side’s first-half hero.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

