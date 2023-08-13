(Video) Cristian Romero heads Spurs into early lead vs. Brentford

Brentford FC Tottenham FC
Cristian Romero has headed Tottenham Hotspur into an early lead during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Travelling across town to take on Thomas Frank’s Bees at the Community Stadium, new manager Ange Postecoglou was preparing for not only his first competitive game in charge but also Spurs’ first appearance without record goalscorer Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

And although the former Celtic boss may have felt some early jitters, the 57-year-old would have breathed a huge sigh of relief after Romero got on the end of a devilishly whipped in free kick from debutant number 10 James Maddison.

Pictures courtesy of +Foot Direct.

Despite opening the game’s scoring, the Argentine defender was immediately substituted after suffering a blow to the head minutes earlier.

