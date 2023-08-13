Video: “Everything is sorted” – Moises Caicedo’s friend confirms player is going to Chelsea

Moises Caicedo’s pending transfer to Chelsea seems to be drawing to a close as a video circulating on social media shows his friend Dieguin Vargas confirming the deal.

In the video, Vargas is seen displaying pictures of him and Caicedo together on Instagram, and when asked about the Chelsea move, he asserts, “He is going to Chelsea. Everything is sorted.”

Watch the clip below:

? Moises Caicedo's friend says "He's going to Chelsea, everything is sorted"pic.twitter.com/Ucrpn3h0bv — TLV (@TheLampardView) August 13, 2023

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga has been marked by twists and turns. While Liverpool had reportedly agreed to a deal with Brighton, the player’s agent appears to have convinced Caicedo to hold out for Chelsea, who are working to outbid Liverpool.

Despite Chelsea yet to officially submit their bid, it appears that the deal could be finalized anytime soon.