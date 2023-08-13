Video: Liverpool denied a penalty after blatant handball from Nicolas Jackson

Liverpool’s frustration grew as they were denied a clear penalty during their match against Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson was observed handling the ball inside the penalty box after a corner taken by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite the obviousness of the situation, referee Anthony Taylor didn’t award the penalty on the pitch.

The decision was subsequently reviewed by VAR, but it was determined that the action did not warrant a penalty.

The denied penalty call added to Liverpool fans’ frustration, who believed that Taylor’s overall performance in the game was questionable, with several decisions not going in their favor.