(Video) Luis Diaz finishes off stunning Mo Salah assist vs. Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool have drawn first blood against Chelsea during Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Despite still being in the transfer market in search of a new defensive midfielder, Jurgen Klopp has seen his side put in an excellent performance during the game’s first 20 minutes.

And taking advantage of their dominance, Liverpool, through Luis Diaz have taken a first-half lead.

However, although Diaz’s name will be the one displayed on the scoresheet, huge credit must go to Mohamed Salah, who played one of the best passes of the weekend.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

