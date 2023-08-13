Video: Mo Salah was furious after being taken off by Jurgen Klopp

Mo Salah was absolutely fuming on being substituted during the draw against Chelsea.

The Egyptian had played a pivotal role in the match, providing a stunning assist for Luis Diaz’s goal, and he had a goal disallowed for offside shortly after.

Chelsea equalised 10 minutes before half time though Axel Disasi’s debut goal and almost took the lead minutes later but Chilwell’s goal was also disallowed for offside.

In the 77th minute, Klopp took off Mo Salah and replaced him with Harvey Elliot and the 31 year old was furious at the decision.

Watch the incident below:

Mo Salah is NOT happy with being subbed off ? pic.twitter.com/QpZuI17qWE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2023

Salah’s reaction might have been triggered by his desire to maintain his record of scoring in every opening Premier League game for Liverpool.

He has scored a total of eight goals which is a joint-record with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.