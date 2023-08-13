West Ham United and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Elye Wahi from Montpellier.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are also keen on signing the 20-year-old striker and they are currently leading the race for his signature.

Wahi is highly rated in France and he managed to score 19 goals across all competitions last season.

A talented young forward could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for West Ham and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the player.

The Hammers struggled to score goals last season, especially with the likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca struggling to hit top form. They were overly dependent on Jarrod Bowen in the attack and the Hammers must look to bring in attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes.

Wahi would be a superb long-term acquisition for them and he could sort out their goalkeeper goalscoring problems if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Similarly, Fulham were overly dependent on Aleksandar Mitrovic and they could certainly use an alternative.

The 20-year-old Frenchman would improve both London clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Joining a club like Chelsea would probably be a more attractive option for the player and the likes of West Ham and Fulham will have to come up with a lucrative proposal in order to tempt the player into joining them.