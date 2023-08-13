West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 21-year-old Serbian international midfielder is on the Premier League club’s radar and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

The midfielder is reportedly a target for Inter Milan as well.

Samardzic had an impressive campaign with Udinese last year and he contributed to five goals and four assists in the league.

The Serbian can operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. West Ham could certainly use a creative presence in the middle of the park and Samardzic could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

The 21-year-old has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for West Ham in the long run.

The Hammers must look to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer. They will need to add defensive cover and creativity to the side. West Ham have already agreed on a deal to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax and signing a creative central midfielder could help fill the void left by Declan Rice.

The Serbian midfielder has a contract with Udinese until the summer of 2026 and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable price before the summer transfer window closes.

West Ham will compete in the Europa league next season and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining them if he is promised regular game time in the Premier League.