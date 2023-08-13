West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes is set to join Southampton on loan this season.

According to reports, the 24-year-old is a target for the Championship club, who have been keeping tabs on him since May.

Downes needs regular game time at this stage of his career and he might not get that at West Ham. A move to Southampton would be ideal for him and he would get to play regularly.

Meanwhile, West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. The 28-year-old will want to return to the top flight immediately and a move to West Ham would be ideal for him. The Hammers will compete in the UEFA Europa League next season and Ward-Prowse will be able to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

West Ham need midfield reinforcements after the departure of Declan Rice and Ward-Prowse will add creativity and goals to the side.

Meanwhile, Downes will be looking to impress in the Championship with Southampton and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a permanent exit in the near future.