West Ham to ‘push’ for 26-year-old Man United midfielder if Paqueta leaves

West Ham United will reportedly ‘push’ to sign Scott McTominay if Lucas Paqueta leaves before next month’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers have identified McTominay, 26, as their ideal replacement for Paqueta, who is subject to strong interest from Manchester City.

Eager to recruit Paqueta before the summer deadline, Pep Guardiola’s side are rumoured to have verbally offered the Hammers £70 million in exchange for the Brazil international.

However, so far standing firm in their quest to keep hold of their number 10, West Ham United are thought to have rejected the Cityzens’ opening offer.

Undeterred by the Hammers’ stance though, Manchester City are expected to increase their offer for Paqueta, and should last season’s treble-winners make the Londoners an offer they simply can’t refuse, David Moyes is then likely to ‘push’ to sign McTominay from Manchester United.

Having been long-time admirers of the Scottish midfielder, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Hammers up their pursuit of the Red Devils’ number 39. However, with the side also focusing on securing Harry Maguire after seeing a £30 million accept earlier in the week, McTominay’s potential capture may be forced to wait, even if Paqueta is sold.