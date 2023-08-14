Aston Villa are now closing in on the capture of the Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old playmaker is insisting on joining the Premier League club after they submitted an official offer to sign him.

Apparently, the West Midlands club are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy. The offer was submitted last week and Aston Villa are hoping to wrap up the transfer this week.

Unai Emery’s side will be looking to build on their impressive performances from last season and they have done well in the transfer market so far.

Aston Villa have signed a number of quality players and the arrival of Zaniolo will only improve them further.

The West Midlands club suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their opening game and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Someone like Zaniolo will certainly improve them in the final third with his technical ability, vision and creativity.

Nicolò Zaniolo, insisting to join Aston Villa after official loan with option to buy clause submitted as revealed last week ?? #AVFC Villa hope to complete the agreement soon, already this week. pic.twitter.com/YKw6iRDE8b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

The Italian international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and he will be determined to showcase his qualities in English football once the move goes through.

The opportunity to play under a top-class coach like Unai Emery will be a tempting proposition as well.

Zaniolo is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could be a handy option for Emery and Aston Villa next season.