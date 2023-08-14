Manchester United have reportedly approached Everton over the potential transfer of midfielder Amadou Onana.

The talented 21-year-old impressed at Goodison Park last season and is being eyed up by Erik ten Hag now as he seeks to add more height to his squad, according to the Guardian.

Onana could replace Scott McTominay at Old Trafford if this move goes through, as the report adds that United are asking for £45m to let the Scotland international leave this summer.

If MUFC do end up upgrading their midfield with Onana at a net cost of just £5m that would surely go down as great business for the club.

While McTominay has done fairly well as a squad player for United down the years, it’s hard to imagine him really elevating his game much further, or taking this team to the next level.

Onana, by contrast, is still young enough to improve further and become a truly elite player in his position for years to come.

It would surely be a big blow for Everton to lose him, and one imagines they could possibly get a bit more than £50m for him if they really pushed for it.