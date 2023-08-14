Amanda Staveley excited by £125m Newcastle United transfer call

Newcastle United chief Amanda Staveley has spoken out on the club’s transfer business this summer.

The Magpies’ co-owner has overseen a spending spree of £125million on some exciting talents such as Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle fans will surely be excited about the season ahead, and it sounds like Staveley is very pleased with how the team’s work in the transfer market has gone.

“Delighted,” she told Sky Sports.

“We’ve had a busy transfer window. We do have Financial Fair Play constraints that we have to be very, very savvy on bringing the right players in.

“We’ve welcomed three fantastic new players. We’re really excited to give them a proper St James’ Park welcome.

“Welcoming new players is a key part of our business plan but we’re looking forward to having a slightly deeper squad ahead of us in the next few months.”