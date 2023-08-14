Arsenal working on surprise final flourish for the summer transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly in the race for the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer.

The Spaniard has long been regarded as one of the top young players in the game, though he’s had some injury troubles that have disrupted his progress at the Nou Camp, and he’s now no longer an automatic starter in Xavi’s side.

Still, Arsenal would surely benefit from adding more depth to their attack with a move for Fati, and it seems this now can’t be ruled out, according to FCB Radio, as relayed by Eduardo Hagn in the tweet screen grab below…

Arsenal have also been linked with Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus in recent times, so it could be that a signing of this type is on their agenda once they manage to push through some player sales.

Nicolas Pepe is one name who’s likely to leave, and one imagines we could see one or two more like Folarin Balogun and Cedric Soares.

