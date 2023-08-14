Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Kieran Tierney’s situation at Arsenal, with Real Sociedad keen to sign him on loan this summer.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Arsenal would prefer to sell Tierney permanently rather than loan him out, so that explains the current lack of progress over this move for the moment.

The transfer news expert also discussed those links with Newcastle United earlier in the summer, suggesting that the Magpies’ interest was never quite as advanced as had been reported elsewhere.

Tierney is a fine player who could surely have done a job for Eddie Howe’s side, but it seems their focus for now is on a new centre-back, rather than a left-back.

Sociedad could be a more realistic option for the Scotland international, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement to get past their current issues.

“Kieran Tierney – Despite links with Newcastle earlier this summer, it was never something concrete or close from what I heard. I think they’re looking more at centre-backs than at full-backs at this point,” Romano said.

“Real Sociedad have made contact for Tierney this week but Arsenal want a permanent sale, while Sociedad are only offering a loan.”