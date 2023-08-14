Aston Villa confirm Tyrone Mings needs surgery following ‘significant’ knee injury

Aston Villa have confirmed fans’ worst fears. Tyrone Mings will be out for a prolonged period of time following what the club have described as a ‘significant’ knee injury.

In action on Saturday afternoon against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, Mings, 30, was forced off the St. James’ Park pitch at the 30-minute mark after the centre-back collided with Alexander Isak and went down clutching his knee.

Visibly in pain, Mings required a stretcher to get off the field and it has now been confirmed the 30-year-old will miss a large portion of the new season.

Set for surgery on his knee following last weekend’s injury, Aston Villa, via their official website, said: “Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury.

“The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

“The defender has undergone scans and will, unfortunately, require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.”

Although Emery will be gutted his defensive talisman has been ruled out for such a lengthy period of time, the Spaniard will be thankful the transfer window does not close for another two weeks.

Likely to delve into the market in search of a new centre-back for the stricken Mings, fans will be expecting their manager to demand a replacement signing before next month’s deadline.