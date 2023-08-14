Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Aston Villa could look to dip into the transfer market for a central defender after the injury picked up by Tyrone Mings.

The Aston Villa defender picked up an injury during their defeat to Newcastle United on the opening day of the Premier League season. There are fears that Mings might have damaged his ACL, and he could be sidelined for several months.

Aston Villa have made enquiries for Harry Maguire and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow it up with a concrete proposal. The 30-year-old has not been a regular starter for Manchester United this past season and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the 57-cap England international as well.

Apparently, Villa have already informed Manchester United that they are prepared to match and exceed any offer for the England international defender if they decide to make a move for him. Villa are now waiting to determine the true extent of Mings’ injury.

Maguire needs regular football at the stage of his career and a move to the West Midlands club could be ideal for him.

Aston Villa will be competing in Europe this season and a move to Villa Park could be an exciting opportunity for the 30-year-old defender.

Unai Emery has put together a formidable squad at Villa Park and Maguire could be a part of his competitive unit. Despite the criticism at Manchester United, Maguire has proven his quality in English football with Leicester City in the past and he could be a key player for Aston Villa.