Barcelona preparing loan-to-buy offer for Manchester City star

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to make Manchester City a formal offer for Joao Cancelo.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Xavi’s side are determined to land the Portugal international.

Understand Barcelona are set to submit formal bid for João Cancelo! Loan with option to buy clause, on the table with Man City ??? #FCB Crucial days to make it happen after personal terms agreed. Barça will use part of Dembélé money for Cancelo, as revealed one week ago. pic.twitter.com/WKqd6s6U5E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

After falling out with Pep Guardiola last season, Cancelo, 29, was forced to leave the Etihad and join Bayern Munich on a short-term loan.

Although Thomas Tuchel’s side would have liked to have signed the full-back permanently, financial restrictions, as well as their need to prioritise a new striker, who we know is Harry Kane, meant the Bundesliga giants were forced to withdraw from the running.

And that has since opened the door for Barcelona to sign one of Europe’s most impactful full-backs. There is still a lot of work to be done before a full agreement can be reached, but with all parties thought to be keen on striking a deal, it feels like it is just a matter of time before Cancelo swaps sky blue for the famous colours of Barcelona.