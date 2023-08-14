Exclusive: Manchester United target has told current club he wants Old Trafford transfer, says expert

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard wants a transfer to Manchester United this summer and has informed his current club of his desire to take this opportunity, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to the Debrief Podcast.

The Red Devils could do with more defensive options ahead of the new season, having already strengthened in midfield with Mason Mount, in attack with Rasmus Hojlund, and in goal with Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag still needs more quality in his side and Pavard looks like the kind of proven, experienced player who could help take this team forwards.

The France international hasn’t always been the most consistent performer, but his trophy cabinet speaks for itself and he has shown moments of real quality, as well as the versatility to play in a number of different positions.

If Pavard doesn’t end up moving to United, there could also be Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo as an alternative, with Romano confirming that MUFC have been scouting him.

“Manchester United’s favoured candidate is Benjamin Pavard. He’s already told Bayern Munich that he wants to go, and that he won’t sign a new contract,” Romano said.

“Pavard sees this as a big opportunity and is pushing to make it happen, but Bayern have told him they have no intention to sell. I think he’s the favoured candidate, but in case it doesn’t happen there is Jean-Clair Todibo – United’s scouts have been keeping an eye on him.”