Bruno Fernandes does not enjoy playing against Declan Rice.

The Portugal international, who was recently promoted to Manchester United captain, has revealed that Arsenal’s new number 41, along with Manchester City’s Rodri and former Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, is the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League.

“It is a difficult one,” United’s number eight told Sky Sports.

“In the Premier League, you play against top, top players. I can tell you [N’Golo] Kante was difficult, Rodri is really difficult, Declan Rice is really difficult.”

“Declan and Rodri are physically really similar. Kante is more small but quick and sharp.”

Following Rice’s blockbuster £105 million move from West Ham to the Gunners earlier in the summer, fans would probably have been feeling a little apprehensive that the midfielder’s price tag would weigh heavy on his shoulders.

However, in light of a hugely impressive competitive debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon that saw the midfielder put in a top performance, along with Fernandes’ recent admission, there will be huge excitement that the Englishman can go on to become a real club favourite.