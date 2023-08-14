Chelsea are now closing in on the capture of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the player is currently in London and he was celebrating his move with his friends at the weekend.

The player’s camp believes that he is off to Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if the Blues confirm the agreement soon.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as well. But it seems that Chelsea have secured an agreement with Southampton and they have convinced the player as well.

Liverpool have missed out on two midfielders in the space of two days to Chelsea. Previously, they agreed on a £110 million deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, but the player chose to snub a move to Anfield in favour of a transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues needed to improve their midfield department after the departures of key players like Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kanté. Both Lavia and Caicedo could prove to be excellent acquisitions for the Blues.

Chelsea had already signed Enzo Fernandez during the January window and the arrivals of Lavia and Caicedo will sort out their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

All three players are quite young and they are likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Someone like Mauricio Pochettino could be the ideal manager to nurture them into established stars.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool move on to other targets now. They need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder after the departure of Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Lavia has proven his quality in the Premier League last season and the 19-year-old will look to make his mark at Stamford Bridge now.