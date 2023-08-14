Chelsea’s crazy spending set to continue as they near agreement over potential £45m transfer

Chelsea’s crazy spending in the transfer market is reportedly set to continue as they near an agreement over Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The Blues are close to agreeing personal terms with Olise and hope to sign the 21-year-old Frenchman for a deal worth around £45million, according to the Evening Standard.

Olise has impressed in his time at Selhurst Park and it would be intriguing to see him make the step up to a club like Chelsea, even if competition is likely to be pretty fierce in this squad so full of new signings under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

Chelsea also look to have more or less wrapped up a deal for Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano, while the Evening Standard’s report also states that they’re in advanced talks over Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Olise would be another fine addition to this Chelsea squad, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino certainly being given plenty of backing in the transfer market since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

This follows a long list of departures this summer as big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy have all left the club.