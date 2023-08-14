Everton and Leeds £5 million apart in valuation for highly-rated winger

Despite signing Jack Harrison on loan, Everton would like to continue their raid on Leeds United.

The Toffees, after beating off competition from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, managed to secure Harrison’s signature and will now welcome the Englishman to Goodison Park on a season-long loan with the hope of turning the attacker’s move permanent this time next year.

Harrison isn’t the only player Sean Dyche wants to poach from Daniel Farke’s recently relegated Whites though. Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto is also among the Toffees’ shortlisted options.

And eager to get a deal done, Everton are thought to have already seen a £20 million offer rejected. That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Leeds United will not even consider selling their highly-rated 19-year-old for less than £25 million.

With the Premier League side thought to be just £5 million away from forcing their Championship rivals to consider negotiating, Everton’s hierarchy must now decide if they want to put in a second and improved offer for one of their manager’s top summer targets.