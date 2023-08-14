Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on when Man United will move for Sofyan Amrabat

Man United have done some impressive business this summer but there is still one area of the pitch that Erik ten Hag wants to address before the transfer window shuts, which is his midfield.

The Dutch coach has already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea, whilst Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could follow Fred out of the door at Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

Once the Manchester club completes one more sale, that is when the Premier League giants will move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who is Ten Hag’s number-one choice for his next midfield addition.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano said that Man United could move for Amrabat soon once they clarify the situation of Van de Beek.

The transfer journalist said: “Man United want to complete more outgoings before making an official bid for Amrabat so they keep working on the Donny van de Beek deal with Real Sociedad. From what I am told, they are still discussing a deal with Man United for Van de Beek.

“They know the player wants to go there, Van de Beek is open to the opportunity to play in another country and to have regular game time, which he is not going to have at Man United after many injuries.

“After they clarify the situation of Van de Beek, they will enter into concrete talks for Sofyan Amrabat. It could be in the next few days as Man United have already at discussions with the player’s side since the end of June/beginning of July, receiving very positive feedback with Amrabat keen on the move. It is now on the clubs.”