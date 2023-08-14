Expensive Arsenal star could have his contract terminated before transfer window shuts

Arsenal are considering terminating the contract of Nicolas Pepe as the winger is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans going forward.

That is according to Sky Sports, who reports that should he have his deal terminated with the Gunners, Turkish outfit Besiktas will make a move having already held talks with Arsenal over the 28-year-old.

Pepe spent last season on loan at Nice but the Ligue 1 club decided against keeping him around for the new campaign. The winger has been a massive failure at Arsenal having been brought to the club for a club-record £72m back in 2019 and could now leave for free with one year remaining on his current deal.

? Besijtas have held talks with Arsenal for Nicolas Pépé. • The Gunners are considering terminating Pépé's contract. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/WF7ifQmjQf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 14, 2023

Pepe will leave having played 112 times for Arsenal, scoring 27 goals and assisting a further 21. The winger will unfortunately go down as one of the worst transfers in the London club’s history but it is something they have learned from having got the majority of their signings right since.

The 28-year-old will be looking for a fresh start with Besiktas should he go there and will try to hit the heights many thought he would do in London over the coming years.