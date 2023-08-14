The Premier League have recently introduced a rule which prevents more than one person from standing in front of the technical area during league matches.

When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on the decision, the German joked that the only club that would suffer from the rule change would be Newcastle United.

The German said: “It’s like that in the Champions League anyway. I think it’s only a problem for one team… Newcastle…”.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall are often seen standing side by side during matches, in the technical area. Howe has already explained that Tindall will have to be more mindful now that the rule is in place.

The Newcastle manager explained that it has been their way of working for years. Tindall accompanied Howe in the technical area during their time at Bournemouth as well. Tindall has a natural tendency of coming into the technical area during games and he was recently warned during Newcastle’s 5-1 thumping over Aston Villa.