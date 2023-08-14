Key Tottenham star could miss clash with Man United on Saturday

Tottenham could be without Cristian Romero when they host Man United on Saturday afternoon after the Argentina star picked up a head injury during their 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

The World Cup winner went down early in the game following an aerial challenge with Bryan Mbeumo but remained on the pitch for a few more minutes. Romero then went on to open the scoring with a powerful header but was taken off by Ange Postecoglou a short while after.

The defender was not happy to be coming off and after the game took to social media to say he is fine. Tottenham will assess Romero before making a decision on his availability to face Manchester United this weekend.

According to the Evening Standard, if an assessment by the club’s medical staff confirms that Romero had a concussion he will be subject to the Premier League’s return-to-play protocols, leaving him unavailable for at least six days.

That will force him to miss the visit of Man United which would be a big blow to Postecoglou for his first home game as Tottenham boss.