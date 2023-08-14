LEAKED: Three Burnley players captained Erling Haaland in FPL just hours before he netted brace against them

A shocking report from the Daily Mail has revealed how three Burnley players captained Erling Haaland in their Premier League Fantasy Football teams just hours before the prolific Norway international played, and scored twice, against them last Friday.

The popular free-to-play game, which sees real-life performances rewarded, is played by millions of fans worldwide. And some of those playing are not only fans, but also professional players.

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley trio Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, and Arijanet Muric, who all kickstarted their Premier League campaign against Manchester City last Friday, are the three players who captained Haaland – and gained almost-maximum points in the fantasy game after he netted a brace against them.

It remains unknown whether or not the trio have private stakes in the fantasy game, but the issue is expected to raise new concerns over the integrity of matches.