Leeds forward told to train alone after what he said he Daniel Farke

Wilfried Gnonto is facing an uncertain future at Leeds United.

The Italian winger, after being relegated to the Championship on the final day of last season, is eager to make a quick return to the Premier League.

Everton are rumoured to be interested in signing the 19-year-old following their recent acquisition of Jack Harrison.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Gnonto is doing all he can to push for an Elland Road exit.

The outlet claims Gnonto only told manager Daniel Farke that he didn’t want to travel to face Birmingham City last weekend as the team’s coach was about to leave.

Consequently, according to Hay, Gnonto will now train alone and away from the rest of the first team.