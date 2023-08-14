Liverpool have been linked with a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The French international has been an outstanding performer for the Italian club and his performances have reportedly caught the attention of the Premier League club.

A report from CalcioMercatoWeb claims that Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in a top-class goalkeeper, and he has identified the 28-year-old as a potential target. The goalkeeper is likely to cost around €90-100 million.

Liverpool have other priorities right now and it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend a premium on a goalkeeper, especially when they have Alisson Becker at their disposal.

The report from CMW claims that Alisson’s performances have declined over the past two seasons. However, the Brazilian was undoubtedly Liverpool’s best player last season and he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Maignan has done quite well for club and country in recent months, but the Brazilian is clearly a better goalkeeper and it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will look to replace him in the near future.

The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements and improve their defensive options. Spending €90-100 million on a goalkeeper would be a major blunder from the Reds.

In addition to that, Maignan is well-settled at AC Milan and he is a regular starter for them. A move to Liverpool would mean that he would have to compete with Alisson for the starting sport and the player might not be too keen on the idea.