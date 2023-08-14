PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Kiki Musampa, the brother of the midfielder’s agent has confirmed to ESPN that clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the player as well.

Apparently, the midfielder could cost around €37 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the transfer across the line.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of defensive midfielders in recent weeks, but they seem to have missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

They will have to look at other options. Sangare would be an interesting option for them.

Liverpool sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho during the summer transfer window and they will have to replace both players adequately.

Sangare will add defensive quality, presence and physicality to the Liverpool midfield this season.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be a tempting proposition for the Ivorian international and he will hope that the two clubs can come to an agreement soon.

Liverpool recently negotiated the transfer of Cody Gakpo with PSV and it is fair resume that the two clubs will have an amicable relationship.

Sangare will be looking to take the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. He has the attributes to thrive in English football and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and PSG will be able to provide the player with Championship football this season and it remains to be seen whether that is enough to convince the 25-year-old to snub a move to Anfield and join them instead.