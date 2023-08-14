Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is in no hurry to leave the club this summer despite plenty of transfer interest in him from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

The Spain international has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, though he’s been slightly less assured of a starting spot in more recent times, and it could be the right time for him to move on.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Laporte has interest from clubs in England, Spain and Saudi Arabia, but he’ll only leave if he gets the right offer.

Laporte could still be a useful squad player for City and some fans may want him to stay, though the signing of Josko Gvardiol surely means it’s only going to be even harder for him to start games on a regular basis this season.

For now, however, it seems this saga is not close to a conclusion.

“There is interest from clubs in England, Spain and also Saudi Arabia but nothing is advanced yet for Aymeric Laporte and I think he still has chances to stay at Manchester City,” Romano explained.

“Laporte will take his time, he’s not desperate to leave and will only do that if the right opportunity will come.”