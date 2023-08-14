Man United fans make Mason Greenwood feelings known outside Old Trafford

Manchester United fans have carried out a protest against Mason Greenwood’s return to the club outside of Old Trafford ahead of their season opener against Wolves.

The footballer hasn’t played for Man United since January 2022 and the Manchester club are yet to make a decision on whether to allow him to return to the club following his criminal case for alleged rape and assault.

The Man United Women’s team have made their feelings known last week and have stated that they don’t want Greenwood to return to the club. A group of United supporters have stood beside their Women’s team and protested against the 21-year-old’s return to the club ahead of their Premier League opener with Wolves on Monday night.

The supporters gathered near the Holy Trinity statue outside the ground, displaying a banner which read: “Female fans demand no Greenwood return – end violence against women.”

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and suspended on full pay by Man United a short time later after charges of alleged rape and assault were made against him. However, the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February of this year that the charges had been dropped after ‘key witnesses’ withdrew their involvement, reported the Daily Mail.

The youngster’s return would be a PR disaster for the Manchester club and it would be highly disrespectful to their Women’s team after stating that they don’t want him around the club.