Video: Erik ten Hag sends firm transfer warning to Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Harry Maguire should fight for his place at Old Trafford or leave the club.

The Red Devils boss has been typically ruthless with the England international, stating that he expects his players to have to fight and earn a place in his team.

See below as Ten Hag commented on Maguire’s situation amid West Ham United pursuing the former Leicester City man…

? "If he is not confident enough to go in and fight, then he has to go" Erik ten Hag believes Harry Maguire should leave Man United if he is not ready to fight for a place on the team ?pic.twitter.com/6ihl1SeTvT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2023

Maguire has struggled at United but was a key player at Leicester and has always been reliable for England, so one imagines he could make a fine addition to David Moyes’ side.