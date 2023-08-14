Manchester United defender Harry Maguire still has to agree terms with West Ham United, despite the clubs reaching an agreement over a £30m deal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter also providing an update on the Hammers links with Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay,

It seems McTominay could still have a chance of staying at Man Utd, with West Ham having a strong interest in the Scotland international but without making a bid for him yet.

It could also be that Maguire’s move doesn’t go through until United secure a replacement signing in defence, so things may not be as close as other sources have suggested.

Discussing the latest on these two United players possibly moving to the London Stadium, Romano said: “For Harry Maguire, the agreement between Manchester United and West Ham is done and it’s a £30m fee.

“Now negotiations will continue over personal terms with the player; but it’s also important to stay that Man United want to advance on signing a new centre-back before they give the final green light to the Maguire move. So it’s a domino, I’d say – not done yet, with personal terms and a replacement signing looking key.

“West Ham have also been linked with Scott McTominay but are focused on Maguire for now – they have to reach an agreement on personal terms with Maguire, so that’s their priority. Interest in McTominay was strong but there’s still no fresh bid at this point.

“As I’ve always said, McTominay can also stay at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag appreciates the player.”

United have had a decent summer bringing in the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, but player sales will now surely be required to help balance the books.