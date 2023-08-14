Manchester City preparing new transfer bid for Premier League star

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a new bid in an attempt to complete the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The treble winners saw a £70million offer for the Brazil international turned down recently, but they’re now set to try again for him with a new bid to West Ham, according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter page.

City would certainly do well to sign a top talent like Paqueta, especially after the blow of Kevin De Bruyne suffering an injury in their opening day win over Burnley.

For West Ham, however, it’s surely vital to keep hold of a key player like Paqueta after already being dealt the blow of losing Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the summer.

West Ham need to keep the rest of this squad together, not to mention strengthen it, if they are to improve on last season’s scrap to avoid relegation, even if that famous Europa Conference League final win papered over some cracks.

