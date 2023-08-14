Newcastle United are looking to sign a quality left-back before the summer transfer window closes.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella are on their radar.

The report claims that Newcastle are hoping to sign one of the two players on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Magpies believe that both players would be open to making a move and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement quickly.

Newcastle used Dan Burn as their left-back last season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role.

Signing a specialist left-back would add a new dimension to their defence and attack.

Both Tierney and Cucurella have had underwhelming spells at their respective clubs last season. Tierney struggled for regular game time and Oleksandr Zinchenko was preferred ahead of him.

On the other hand, Chelsea paid £60 million for Cucurella and the former Brighton defender failed to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to let the players leave on a loan deal.

An impressive campaign with Newcastle would inflate their market price and allow the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to sell them for a substantial amount of money next summer.

As for Newcastle, it would help them strengthen a key area of the page without a significant outlay.

The transfer makes sense for all parties and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.