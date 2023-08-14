PSG’s Neymar “undergoing medical as we speak” as transfer edges closer

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly undergoing a medical with Al Hilal right now, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Brazilian forward has not been at his best for a little while now and it makes sense that his PSG career now seems to be coming to an end as he becomes the latest big name to head to Saudi Arabia.

See below for Ornstein’s update on Twitter as Neymar closes in on a move to Al Hilal on a two-year deal…

? Neymar undergoing medical as we speak ahead of completing proposed transfer to Al Hilal. 31yo Brazil international forward making permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain on 2yr contract, no option to extend. W/ @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticFC #AlHilal #PSG https://t.co/3Da67ZiK9d — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 14, 2023

Neymar was one of the best players in the world during his time at Barcelona, but he’s never quite lived up to expectations in his spell in the French capital.

It will be interesting to see if Neymar can revive his career at Al Hilal, but in truth this surely signals the winding down of the peak of his playing days.

PSG will probably be happy to have the 31-year-old off their books after his recent lack of impact, while new attacking signings have come in this summer in the form of Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Marco Asensio.