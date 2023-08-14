Liverpool or Chelsea? – ‘Indictations’ Romeo Lavia has already picked his next club

The biggest transfer saga of this summer’s window saw Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Blues appear to have come out on top after the Ecuador international snubbed the chance to join Liverpool and instead agreed to a £155 million British-record transfer to Stamford Bridge subject to a medical on Monday.

And according to recent reports, the two Premier League giants are on a transfer collision course over another player; Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Although Liverpool’s need for a new defensive midfielder far outweighs that of Chelsea, the Blues are thought to be long-time admirers of the Belgian teenage sensation and would love to add him to their talented-ladened squad.

Even though the Reds, according to the Guardian, have recently agreed to a transfer worth £60 million for the Saints’ highly-rated number 45, the same outlet have suggested the 19-year-old’s preference is to sign for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

“The worry for Klopp, though, will be that there are indications that Lavia favours a move to Chelsea,” journalist Jacob Steinberg wrote.

Failure to land Lavia will see Klopp dealt a second major transfer blow in as many days.

  1. If Lavia is not 100% on coming to Liverpool forget him. We need players who are fully comitted. Tyler Adams from Leeds at £20 mil would be a better buy.

