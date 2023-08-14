Pundit tips 28y/o Chelsea attacker to become ‘important’ player for Pochettino

Raheem Sterling could have a huge part in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the England international could become an ‘important voice’ in Chelsea’s dressing room.

Despite facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge following a series of underwhelming performances since his £47.5 million (Sky Sports) move from Manchester City last year, Sterling, 28, was part of Pochettino’s starting line-up to face Liverpool during the Premier League’s opening weekend.

And although the Blues fell behind through an 18-minute Luis Diaz opener, it was the home team who were arguably the game’s best side.

Equalising 10 minutes before half-time thanks to a debut goal from defender Axel Disasi, Pochettino kickstarted his Chelsea career with a well-deserved point after the match finished all square at 1-1.

What has Stan Collymore said about Raheem Sterling?

And, according to Collymore, although Sterling failed to get on the scoresheet himself, the experienced English winger was one of Sunday’s standout performers.

“Raheem Sterling had a really good game against Liverpool on Sunday,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“It looks like Mauricio Pochettino has come in and put his arm around him and said ‘I don’t care what other managers have said, you’ve got a future here with me!’

“It’s easy to forget, but Sterling is now one of Chelsea’s most senior players. He will be 29 years old at the end of the year so I would like to see him not only continue to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge but also take on a leadership role. He can be an experienced and important voice in the dressing room and a player all the younger ones coming through can look up to, and that may be why Pochettino has put so much faith in him early on.”