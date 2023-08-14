Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign the Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 30-year-old is unwanted at Chelsea and the Blues are looking to get rid of him permanently.

Initially, there were links with a return to Inter Milan but the move has collapsed now. Lukaku is reportedly a target for the Italian giants Juventus as well.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there has been contact between the striker and Tottenham. Both parties are now awaiting further talks.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement to sign the 30-year-old this summer.

The North London outfit recently sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane and they will have to replace the England international adequately.

Lukaku has previously shown his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition. He has scored 121 goals in the league with various clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgian has the attributes to succeed at Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether he can regain his top form.

#Lukaku–#Tottenham: contact between the sides, awaiting further talks. Stop talking to #Juve, for now — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 13, 2023

Lukaku had an underwhelming campaign by his standards last season while on loan at Inter Milan. The Belgian international scored 14 goals across all competitions, but he helped by Italian outfit to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

He could certainly be an important player for Ange Postecoglou next season. The Australian manager might be able to get the best out of him once again.

The 30-year-old is still at the peak of his powers and the transfer could prove to be hugely beneficial for Tottenham if they can sign him for a reasonable price, and he manages to hit the ground running.