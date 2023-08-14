Exclusive transfer news: Caicedo to Chelsea – here we go! Plus Neymar deal closer, Man Utd exits & more

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full piece and more content from Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson and more!

Moises Caicedo to Chelsea – here we go!

Finally the biggest and craziest saga of the summer transfer market is over – Moises Caicedo to Chelsea is ‘here we go’. The deal is done, there is an agreement between Chelsea and Brighton, reached last night after a bid sent yesterday. The deal is worth £115m plus a future sell-on clause – a British record deal. These are incredible numbers, with Chelsea breaking the transfer record again after the Enzo Fernandez deal in January.

It’s also incredible because Caicedo was, for a few hours on Thursday night, almost a Liverpool player. What happened? Liverpool had an agreement with Brighton on Thursday, it was a done deal between the clubs, and this was confirmed also by Jurgen Klopp in a press conference on Friday morning, but then, despite the clubs preparing documents and despite a medical being booked at Liverpool, the player communicated directly with Klopp and the Liverpool board that his desire was to go to Chelsea.

The latest on Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay

For Harry Maguire, the agreement between Manchester United and West Ham is done and it’s a £30m fee. Now negotiations will continue over personal terms with the player; but it’s also important to stay that Man United want to advance on signing a new centre-back before they give the final green light to the Maguire move. So it’s a domino, I’d say – not done yet, with personal terms and a replacement signing looking key.

West Ham have also been linked with Scott McTominay…

