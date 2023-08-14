(Video) Al-Hilal agree £78 million deal to sign Neymar Jnr from PSG

Saudi club Al-Hilal have agreed a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jnr.

Widespread reports have suggested the Brazilian superstar has agreed to leave Paris in favour of a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League, and now Sky Sports News have confirmed the rumours.

BREAKING: Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have agreed a deal with PSG to sign Neymar ??? pic.twitter.com/aDutotUEjC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2023

Agreeing to a deal worth £78 million (€90 million), Al-Hilal will welcome Neymar Jnr, who underwent his medical on Monday morning, to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar's off to Saudi Arabia, subject to successful medical. Total salary package set to be around €200m with a fee of around €90m. A lot less than a season long Kylian Mbappe rental, I guess. https://t.co/9jFma38rYc — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 14, 2023

The former Barcelona and Santos star is set to become the Saudi club’s fifth major summer signing. The Brazilian attacker is set to earn around £173 million for two seasons with an option to extend for another year.